Volleyball

Volleyball Opens 50th Season at the PMAC

LSU will play three matches in two days, hosting New Hampshire, Maryland and Troy at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to open the 2024 season.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 50th season for the LSU volleyball program begins with three matches in two days as it hosts New Hampshire, Maryland and Troy on Aug. 30-31 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

Fans attending the matches during school hours (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) may park in lots 404 and 108 free of charge. A map is displayed below. Tickets must be purchased for all LSU matches.

The Tigers open the season with a 10 a.m. CT match against New Hampshire on Aug. 30 and end the day with a 7 p.m. CT nightcap against Maryland. LSU concludes the opening weekend with a 3 p.m. tilt versus Troy on Aug. 31. SEC Network + will stream all LSU matches. LSU is 40-8 all-time in home opening matches and is currently on a two-match winning streak.

LSU will be a young team that features eight returners from the 2023 roster and 10 newcomers comprised of three transfers and seven true freshmen. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, the 2023 AVCA South Region Freshman of the Year and 2024 Preseason All-SEC selection, is headlining the returners. Robinson led the Tigers last season with 4.46 points and 3.87 kills per set (391 total), ranking No. 6 in the SEC in both categories. She also added 63 total blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and served 20 aces last season. Other key returners include right side Jade Demps, who tallied 182 kills, 137 digs and 37 blocks last season, and middle blocker Angie Lee, who paced the team with 0.92 blocks per set in 37 sets played.

After four seasons at Iowa, graduate setter Bailey Ortega transferred to LSU. Ortega has 2,174 career assists, which ranks No. 9 all-time in Iowa’s volleyball program history. Middle blocker Rumur Rouille will enter her final season of eligibility with a career average of 1.17 blocks per set and helped lead Long Island to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Pin hitter Ana Tevdoraadze, an NJCAA and AVCA All-American from Miami Dade College (MDC), is rounding out the Tigers’ transfers. Tevdoradze led MDC to the NJCAA Championship match in her two seasons, averaging 4.10 points and 3.51 kills per set. 

LSU’s seven true freshmen include outside hitters Lainee Pyles and Bri Watson, middle blocker Jessica Jones, setter Shea Bruntmyer, and defensive specialists Sophie Bonnaffee, Aly Kirkhoff and Remi Nuss.

The Bayou Bengals are 1-2 all-time against the tournament field, including a 0-1 mark against Maryland and a 1-1 record versus Troy. The 2024 season opener against New Hampshire will be the first meeting between the two programs.  

2024 LSU Volleyball Parking Map

Versus New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Wildcats are picked to finish third in the America East Conference Preseason Poll. The Wildcats had an 18-9 record last season, including a 7-3 league mark that tied them for third place.

Outside hitter Hannah Serbousek is the only American East Preseason All-Conference selection for New Hampshire after leading the club with 3.34 points and 2.88 kills per set in 2023. Serbousek also contributed 28 aces and 24 blocks last season. Setter Jessica Shattles also returns after leading UNH with 478 assists (4.83/set) and added 23 aces, 12 kills and 173 digs to her stat line last season.  

Versus Maryland

Maryland and head coach Adam Hughes have clear goals to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Despite being picked to finish 14th in the Big Ten Conference, the Terrapins are coming off their third consecutive winning season after recording a 17-15 overall record in 2023. 

This season, Maryland intends to keep the winning season streak going by relying on a roster filled with upperclassmen. Highlighting their returners from a season ago include their kill leaders in pin hitters Sam Csire (2.67/set) and Samantha Schnitta (2.62/set), their leading setter Sydney Dowler (8.90/set), and their leading libero Lily Gunter (3.69/set). 

In the lone match between LSU and Maryland, the Tigers dropped the five-set match at home on Sept. 16, 1994.

Versus Troy

The Troy Trojans are selected to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference West Division and fourth overall. Last season, the Trojans were 15-13 overall but pieced together a 12-4 record in the Sun Belt.  

Troy landed two players on the 2024 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team, including Janelle Stuempfig, being named the Preseason Setter of the Year. Stuempfig was second in the conference last season with 10.32 assists per set and 1,084 total assists. She ranks ninth in program history with 1,120 career assists. Outside hitter Tori Hester joined Stuempfig on the preseason team after averaging 4.21 kills per set, ranked 26th nationally, and 442 total kills. She is also ninth in program history with 1,231 career kills.

The third meeting between LSU and Troy will be the second consecutive match played at the PMAC. After falling to the Trojans on a neutral site floor in 2021, the Tigers responded with a sweep on Sept. 2, 2022.

