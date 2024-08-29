Volleyball Opens 50th Season at the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 50th season for the LSU volleyball program begins with three matches in two days as it hosts New Hampshire, Maryland and Troy on Aug. 30-31 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fans attending the matches during school hours (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) may park in lots 404 and 108 free of charge. A map is displayed below. Tickets must be purchased for all LSU matches.

The Tigers open the season with a 10 a.m. CT match against New Hampshire on Aug. 30 and end the day with a 7 p.m. CT nightcap against Maryland. LSU concludes the opening weekend with a 3 p.m. tilt versus Troy on Aug. 31. SEC Network + will stream all LSU matches. LSU is 40-8 all-time in home opening matches and is currently on a two-match winning streak.

LSU will be a young team that features eight returners from the 2023 roster and 10 newcomers comprised of three transfers and seven true freshmen. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, the 2023 AVCA South Region Freshman of the Year and 2024 Preseason All-SEC selection, is headlining the returners. Robinson led the Tigers last season with 4.46 points and 3.87 kills per set (391 total), ranking No. 6 in the SEC in both categories. She also added 63 total blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and served 20 aces last season. Other key returners include right side Jade Demps, who tallied 182 kills, 137 digs and 37 blocks last season, and middle blocker Angie Lee, who paced the team with 0.92 blocks per set in 37 sets played.

After four seasons at Iowa, graduate setter Bailey Ortega transferred to LSU. Ortega has 2,174 career assists, which ranks No. 9 all-time in Iowa’s volleyball program history. Middle blocker Rumur Rouille will enter her final season of eligibility with a career average of 1.17 blocks per set and helped lead Long Island to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Pin hitter Ana Tevdoraadze, an NJCAA and AVCA All-American from Miami Dade College (MDC), is rounding out the Tigers’ transfers. Tevdoradze led MDC to the NJCAA Championship match in her two seasons, averaging 4.10 points and 3.51 kills per set.

LSU’s seven true freshmen include outside hitters Lainee Pyles and Bri Watson, middle blocker Jessica Jones, setter Shea Bruntmyer, and defensive specialists Sophie Bonnaffee, Aly Kirkhoff and Remi Nuss.

The Bayou Bengals are 1-2 all-time against the tournament field, including a 0-1 mark against Maryland and a 1-1 record versus Troy. The 2024 season opener against New Hampshire will be the first meeting between the two programs.

