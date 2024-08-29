LSU Soccer Begins East Coast Trip with 3-0 Victory at UMass Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. – The LSU soccer team (2-1-0) began their East Coast road trip on a high note as they defeated UMass Lowell (1-3-0) by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night on Cushing Field.

“The most important part of today was the team’s response and getting back in the win column,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “The worth ethic, chemistry, and desire in the group showed tonight. There were some really good performances tonight, but overall it was a massive team effort.”

The victory marked LSU’s first over UMass Lowell as the Tigers bounced back from last week and got back in the win column.

LSU had three shots in the first 10 minutes of the match, with two of them on target. Forward Angelina Thoreson took the first shot on goal for the Tigers, while Danielle Shannon also tallied two attempts at River Hawk’s keeper Taylor Burgess.

The Tiger offense kept the foot on the gas as they looked for the first goal of the match. Forward Ida Hermannsdottir took a strong attempt in front of the goal in the 17th minute that was saved by Burgess.

It was in the 19th minute that Thoreson found the first goal of the match to put LSU on the board first in Thursday’s match. Sydney Cheesman took a corner that found the feet of Jaden Humbyrd toward the back of the box. Humbyrd passed it to Thoreson, who ripped it in one touch to the upper left and past the River Hawk keeper.

“It was a fantastic finish from Thoreson in her second career goal,” said Hudson. “Obviously she missed last year due to injury, so it was great to see her find the finish and get herself off the mark this season.”

The Tigers saw a few more first half shots from Cheesman, Jazmin Ferguson, Ava Galligan, Aurora Gaines, Ava Amsden and Thoreson.

LSU kept the 1-0 lead going into halftime, tallying 17 shots. The River Hawks did not record a shot on Tiger keeper Audi Scheving in the first 45 minutes.

Galligan took a shot on goal early in the second half to get the action started before Amy Smith extended the Tiger lead in the 55th minute. The freshman took the ball down the left side of the pitch and finished in a one versus one with the River Hawk’s keeper. It was her first collegiate goal to make the score 2-0.

WIth 10 minutes left on the clock, the Tigers did not take their foot off the gas. Forward Andrea Iljkic scored a banger in the 82nd minute, earning her first career goal in the Purple & Gold. Iljkic stepped up to take a free kick from the top of the box, and she made no mistake with her attempt as it flew straight into the top right hand corner of the net, giving Burgess no chance at making a save.

Iljkic’s goal made it 3-0 on the night as LSU secured the win on the road. The Tigers finished the match with 29 shots, with 13 being on goal, and one assist from Humbyrd.

“I am thrilled for Amy Smith and Andrea Iljkic for securing their first goals in the Purple & Gold,” said Hudson.

Scheving played the full 90 minutes in between the posts for the Tigers, recording her second clean sheet in only three matches with the help of the LSU defense.



Thoreson led with a team high three shots on goal on the night, while Shannon and Cheesman followed with two. The TIgers had nine different players take a shot on target in total.

LSU will conclude their East Coast trip on Sunday, September 1, as they are slated to travel to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Old Dominion at the ODU Soccer Complex. The match will start at 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on ESPN+. Live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

