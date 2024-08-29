BATON ROUGE — Two Louisiana institutions – LSU Athletics and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana – have announced a new, multi-year, multimedia rights partnership. Louisiana Blue is now the Official Health Insurance of LSU Athletics.

“We are thrilled to partner with LSU Athletics as the official health insurance of the Tigers,” said Bryan Camerlinck, president and CEO of Louisiana Blue. “We share a long-term commitment to Louisiana, with LSU’s storied traditions and Louisiana Blue’s 90 years of serving the healthcare needs of our state. Nothing brings Louisianians together quite like LSU Athletics, and no other health insurer is rooted in Louisiana like Louisiana Blue.”

Louisiana Blue will be featured in signage at all LSU Athletics venues and in radio, digital media and in-game advertising as the Official Health Insurance of LSU Athletics. Louisiana Blue also will partner with LSU Athletics on gameday events and activities, engagement initiatives and volunteer opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louisiana Blue into the championship culture of LSU Athletics,” said Clay Harris, LSU Deputy Athletics Director. “Partnering with high-quality organizations that offer strategic and long-term support, like Louisiana Blue, is essential for the future success of LSU Athletics and its student-athletes. Our alignment with Louisiana Blue presents a significant opportunity to foster authentic connections with LSU students and fans across the state through various initiatives and programs.”

“We look forward to kicking off this partnership and supporting the success of LSU Athletics,” continued Camerlinck. “Geaux Tigers!”

About Louisiana Blue

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, or Louisiana Blue, is committed to our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians. Founded in New Orleans in 1934, we are a tax-paying not-for-profit health insurer with offices in every major region to serve our customers. We have been recognized for the past five years as an honoree of The Civic 50, named by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. We invite all Louisianians to visit our website at lablue.com or talk to us on social media @MyLouisianaBlue.