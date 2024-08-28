'The Brian Kelly Show' to Debut Thursday at TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly Show presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health, LSU Football’s weekly radio show, will have its 2024 debut on Thursday, Aug. 29, at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, the show runs each game week from 7-8 p.m. CT and is carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU football.

Fans can listen to the show at LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on other affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Questions for Coach Kelly from listeners and those in the audience will be taken on X @LSURadio or via LSUspors.net/askcoach.

There will be no show the week of LSU’s two open dates and the show will air on Monday, Nov. 25, during the week of the Oklahoma game due to Thanksgiving.