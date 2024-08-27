LSU GOLD Rebranded to LSU+ with Enhanced Focus on Student-Athlete Support

LSU Athletics and Playfly Sports have announced that LSU GOLD, the athletic department’s award-winning premium content subscription service powered by WMT Digital and Sport & Story, is being rebranded to LSU+ with a renewed emphasis on student-athlete support.

Beginning at $8.99 a month, fans will still be able to enjoy behind-the-scenes docuseries, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts and more, with each membership now directly benefiting Bayou Traditions, the Official NIL Collective of LSU Athletics.

Fans who already subscribe to LSU GOLD will be able to continue to enjoy LSU+ content without disruption. New subscribers can sign up now by visiting lsusports.net/plus. Plus will still be available to stream on mobile devices, desktop and laptop computers, and OTT streaming platforms, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

“We are excited about the direction of LSU+ and its alignment with the current landscape of collegiate athletics,” LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward said. “This platform will not only continue to bring our fans – the best fans in college athletics – closer to their favorite teams, but it will also provide them with the unique opportunity to make their own impact by empowering student-athletes in the NIL space.”

Plus is more: More for the fans. More for the student-athletes. With over 1,000 videos produced and close to 500 podcasts recorded, the content Plus provides will continue to bring our fans closer to every play, closer to every victory, and closer to every championship through the lens of award-winning creatives and storytellers.

“We have some of the most talented creative content staff in the country at LSU, and we’re excited for the next evolution of that content with LSU+,” said Zach Greenwell, Senior Associate AD for External Relations/Chief Communications Officer. “Not only will this platform continue to provide fans with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to LSU Athletics, but now their membership will have a direct impact on our student-athletes through NIL and Bayou Traditions. We’re constantly looking for innovative ways to stay on the cutting edge in the NIL and content spaces, and the opportunity to bring them together by engaging with our fans is special.”

Since GOLD’s launch on August 1, 2022, there have been no shortage of iconic moments in LSU Athletics. Whether it’s a front row seat to three national championship campaigns, behind-the-scenes footage to unforgettable victories, or exclusive access to record-setting performances, subscribers have been able to experience every moment, but now they get the chance to empower every athlete.

“The platform for our student-athletes has never been greater,” said Taylor Jacobs, Associate AD of NIL & Strategic Initiatives. “LSU+ will allow our fans to experience every moment through award-winning content, but also the ability to empower student-athletes to ensure LSU remains at the forefront of collegiate athletics.”

The content subscribers have come to enjoy will remain untouched. Docuseries like The Path, The Climb and The Powerhouse will continue to follow LSU Football, LSU Gymnastics and LSU Baseball – all year long. Podcasts featuring student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff on the Hey Fightin’ Podcast Network will be free on all audio platforms and available to watch on Plus. Also in Plus’ offerings will be the continuation of in-depth interviews, Uncut footage, practice melts, Film Rooms and a series titled “Fall Camp Files,” which brings fans up close and personal with access to LSU Football practice you won’t get anywhere else. The “Hurry Up” – an immediate reaction podcast after LSU Football games – will also return after every contest, featuring interviews with Gordy Rush and a select player.

Plus will also feature an increase in written content. “Every Five Yards,” a Sunday column after every LSU Football win, will combine narrative storytelling and quotes with advanced stats and analytics. Feature stories, human interest pieces and premium articles will also be found on Plus.

The Bayou Brew, a daily newsletter keeping Tiger fans entertained and informed every weekday morning all year round, will also remain as a part of Plus. For more access to the Tigers, sign up for the Bayou Brew here.

LSU+ continues to be recognized on a national scale:

“The Climb,” an exclusive docuseries that follows the LSU Gymnastics program, won an award at the 2023 Suncoast Regional Emmys for the category of best sport program post-produced or edited series after following the team through an unforgettable journey to the Final Four in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The Powerhouse,” an exclusive docuseries that follows the LSU Baseball program, was also nominated for an Emmy in 2023 after giving fans an all-access look into the program’s seventh national title.

“Play by Play” podcast, hosted by Chris Blair and Kent Lowe, was honored in the category for Best Podcast in June of 2024 at the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s annual contest.

For more information and exclusive content, fans can also follow LSU+ on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest updates.