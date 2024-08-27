Andrews Tabbed AU Softball’s 2024 Defensive Player of the Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. – LSU softball All-American Aliyah Andrews continues to dominate in the outfield and was named the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the league’s All-Defensive team.

Andrews concluded the season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage behind XX putouts and a league-high two outfield assists. Andrews also had multiple signature diving catches to place her on the league’s All-Defensive team for the third time in four seasons. At the plate, Andrews boasted a .311 batting average over 15 games, had two RBI and scored six runs.

“It means the world to me to know the people around me that I’ve known for so long think I deserve this honor,” said Andrews. “It’s the biggest blessing to know the players around me saw something to give me this honor. I’m very passionate about defense and want everyone to trust me when I’m behind them in the field. I’m just so grateful.”

During her time at LSU from 2017-2021, Andrews was a 2021 NFCA All-American selection, a three-time All-SEC honoree and a three-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection.

AU Pro Softball is part of Athletes Unlimited, which was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and features an Advisory Board comprised of an illustrious group of high-profile contributors from the worlds of sports, business and entertainment, including Jessica Mendoza, Cat Osterman, basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team superstar Abby Wambach; and two-time NBA champion and entrepreneur Kevin Durant, among many others.

Athletes Unlimited is a new professional sports model where athletes are decision-makers, and individual players are champions of team sports. It is the first professional sports league to be organized as a Public Benefit Corporation.