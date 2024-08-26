Brian Kelly Press Conference - USC

Brian Kelly Press Conference

Mondays | 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Live Video via YouTube will be published to this page at Noon CT on Aug. 26