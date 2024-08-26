LSU Gold
Brian Kelly Press Conference - USC

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Mondays | 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.

Live Video via YouTube will be published to this page at Noon CT on Aug. 26

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
vs.
Vegas Kickoff Classic

USC

Las Vegas, Nev. (Allegiant Stadium)
6:30 pm CT

Baton Rouge, La. (Team Room at Football Ops)
11:40 am CT

The Brian Kelly Show

Baton Rouge, La. (TJ Ribs on Acadian)
7:00 pm CT
vs.

Nicholls

Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:30 pm CT
