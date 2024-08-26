Former Tiger Golf Stars Stone, Tejedo Advance In LPGA Q School

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf stats Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo advanced easily through the pre-qualifying stage of LPGA Q-School on Sunday in Rancho Mirage, California to earn a spot in the next round of the series.

The four-round event started with a field of over 310 golfers playing one round each on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills, the Arnold Palmer Signature Course and the Classic Course at Indiana Wells. After three rounds a cut was made to the top 125 and ties to play a final round on the Dinah Shore course.

From there the top 95 and ties advanced to the next round, set for Oct. 15-18 in Venice, Florida.

Stone, who turned pro after the United States Women’s Amateur earlier this month, had four under par rounds of 71-65-71-69 to finish at 12-under 276 and tie for fourth in the competition.

Tejedo, still keeping her amateur status at this time, also posted four under par rounds of 71-69-69-69 to finish at 278, 10 under par and a tie for eighth place. It took a score of 1-over par to make the cut at 95 and ties. A total of 100 golfers posted +1 or lower.

Both players finished their careers at LSU in May as part of the NCAA team that finished T5 in the Championships and was the first team to advance to match play from LSU. The pair also finished in the top 10 in the 72-hole individual competition with Tejedo finishing solo ninth at 1-under par and Stone T10 at even par.