LSU's Madelene Sagstrom Named To European Solheim Cup Team; Martens To Serve As Team Assistant

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU All-American and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Madelene Sagstrom was named late Sunday as one of the automatic qualifiers for the 2024 European Solheim Club team.

Sagstrom was named to the team for the fourth time after making appearances previously in 2017, 2021 and 2023. She has a record of 3-5-1 in those three appearances. Sagstrom and the European squad tied the United States squad in 2023 to retain the Cup after winning in 2021.

The Cup is being contested in back-to-back years and will now be contested in even number years.

This will be third time Sagstrom has been on the European team in Cups contested on American soil.

“It means a lot to play in the Solheim Cup and being trusted with that role again is always a huge honor,” said Sagstrom.

“I have played on American soil a few times now, it’s always a challenge but it’s a lot of fun. A lot of people very passionate for the game. We were able to see the golf course earlier this year and it was absolutely beautiful. I think it will fit a lot of our games,” said the Swedish star, who is on the verge of becoming LSU’s all-time leading money winner on the LPGA Tour.

“It’s a huge honor representing Europe. I feel very good about my game and that I have played very well this year and I’m happy to have one of the spots.”

Sagstrom qualified as the sixth selection from the Rolex World Rankings.

Caroline Martens, also a former LSU player and LET player, will serve as assistant for the second year for returning captain on the European squad, Suzann Pettersen.

Charley Hull topped the LET Solheim Cup Points list along with Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

Six players have qualified to Team Europe via the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings with France’s Celine Boutier leading the way.

Joining Sagstrom and Boutier are Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda

Sagstrom was a first-year All-America and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 2015. She was the then Symetra Tour (now Epson Tour) Player of the Year. She currently has one career win on the LPGA Tour and won over $4.4 million on the women’s tour.

Pettersen will finalize her team and name her four captain’s picks on Monday.