BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Saturday announced the Tigers’ Summer 2024 team awards, recognizing four players who have distinguished themselves on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom.

Sophomore outfielder Ashton Larson is LSU’s Summer Player of the Year, junior right-hander Chandler Dorsey is the Summer Pitcher of the Year, junior infielder Tanner Reaves is the Summer Weight Room Winner, and senior outfielder/left-handed pitcher Dalton Beck is the Summer Academic Champion.

Larson, a product of Overland Park, Kan., was named the Chatham Anglers’ Most Outstanding Player this summer for his exemplary play in the Cape Cod Baseball League. Larson was a CCBL All-Star, and he batted .316 in the wooden-bat league with nine doubles, one homer and 18 RBI in 31 games.

Larson was a 2024 Freshman All-SEC selection for LSU, batting .298 (42-for-141) with nine doubles, three homers, 16 RBI and 25 runs. He batted a team-best .337 (28-for-83) in SEC regular-season games with eight doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and 16 runs.

Dorsey, who transferred to LSU from South Florida, enjoyed a dominant three-game stint this summer in the Cape Cod League for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, as he did not allow a run and struck out 13 in 8.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .115 batting average.

Dorsey, a native of Lakeland, Fla., led the South Florida pitching staff last season with 26 relief appearances as the team’s primary closer. He was 2-1 on the year with eight saves, a 3.60 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 30.0 innings, limiting opposing batters to a .180 average.

Reaves, a native of Bonham, Texas, transferred to LSU from Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, and he earned the Tigers’ summer weight room award by adding 18 pounds to his 6-1 frame.

Reaves batted .398 (195-for-490) in two seasons at Blinn College (2023-24) with 46 doubles, four triples, 28 homers, 142 RBI, 25 stolen bases, a .490 on-base percentage and a .690 slugging percentage.

Beck transferred to LSU from Incarnate Word, and he received the Tigers’ academic champion designation by earning a 3.8 GPA in his summer classes while demonstrating excellent communication with his professors and the academic staff.

Beck, a product of Frisco, Texas, was named the 2024 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year at Incarnate Word after hitting .377 with 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 67 RBI in 57 games.