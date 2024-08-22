Coaches' Preseason All-SEC Football Teams Announced

BATON ROUGE, La. – Offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins, and all-purpose athlete Zavion Thomas headline a list of eight LSU players who have been named members of the preseason Coaches All-SEC team, the league office announced Thursday.

The SEC coaches named Campbell, Perkins, and Thomas to the first team.

LSU players on the second team include a duo on offense: tackle Emery Jones and wide receiver Kyren Lacy; in addition, defensive back Major Burns was named as a second-team selection.

Junior tight end Mason Taylor and senior long snapper Slade Roy were named to the third team alongside Thomas, who received further acknowledgment as a return specialist on the third team.

Campbell, also a first-team preseason All-America, has twice earned All-SEC honors in his two years with the Tigers. He was a second-team selection in 2022 as a true freshman and earned first-team honors a year ago. Campbell, one of LSU’s most dominant offensive linemen, has started 26 games in two years.

Perkins, a second-team preseason All-America heading into 2024, is one of the top defensive playmakers in college football. In two years with the Tigers, Perkins has tallied 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and forced seven fumbles.

Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, averaged 33.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 11.7 yards on 14 punt returns for the Bulldogs in 2023.

LSU opens its third season under head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 1, against USC in Las Vegas.

LSU’s home opener against Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 7, begins a season-long celebration of 100 years of Tiger Stadium. Fans will be treated to new scoreboards, video boards, ribbon boards, LED lights, and sound systems in Tiger Stadium in 2024.