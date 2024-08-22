BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leads the nation with nine players listed among Baseball America magazine’s Top 100 College Transfers for the 2025 season.

The Top 100 list, released on Thursday, features three LSU players in the Top 10 and six Tigers among the Top 25.

The list includes LSU junior infielder Daniel Dickinson (No. 2), junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (No. 4), sophomore right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (No. 8), junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers (No. 17), junior right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey (No. 22), junior right-hander pitcher Zac Cowan (No. 23), senior utility player Luis Hernandez (No. 32), senior outfielder/left-hander pitcher Dalton Beck (No. 34) and junior outfielder Chris Stanfield (No. 79).

In its summary of LSU’s transfer class, Baseball America writes:

Head coach Jay Johnson and his staff once again put together a loaded transfer class. Former UC San Diego right-hander Anthony Eyanson will compete for the Friday night starter job, while Daniel Dickinson and his exciting skill set will hit in the top-third of the order.

In addition to Eyanson, right-handers Jacob Mayers and Deven Sheerin both possess big-time stuff. The X-factor of LSU’s transfer class is right-hander Zac Cowan. An advanced strike-thrower and innings eater, Cowan brings a low heartbeat and track record of success to Baton Rouge.

Between a revamped pitching staff and added firepower to its lineup, LSU’s latest portal haul will have it competing for a national championship.

Dickinson, who transferred to LSU this summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

Dickinson was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Eyanson, who transferred to LSU this summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.

Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024.

Sheerin transferred to LSU this summer from Mount St. Mary’s, where he recorded in his freshman season 109 strikeouts and 32 walks across 70.0 innings.

He was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and received first-team All-MAAC recognition, leading the league in strikeouts. Sheerin was also voted a Second-Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

Mayers, who transferred to LSU this summer from Nicholls, led the Southland Conference in 2024 with 106 strikeouts and a .165 opponent batting average. The native of Gonzales, La., was 5-1 on the season with a 4.58 ERA in 70.2 innings, and he finished third in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.97).

Mayers, a 2024 Second-Team ABCA All-South Region selection, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and he posted 10 strikeouts against both Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar.

Dorsey transferred to LSU this summer from South Florida, where he led the pitching staff with 26 relief appearances as the team’s primary closer. He was 2-1 on the year with eight saves, a 3.60 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 30.0 innings, limiting opposing batters to a .180 average

Dorsey enjoyed a dominant three-game stint this summer in the Cape Cod League for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, as he did not allow a run and struck out 13 in 8.1 innings.

Cowan transferred to LSU this summer from Wofford, where he excelled in 2024 with a 10-2 record, 3.35 ERA and 124 strikeouts to only 29 walks across 110.0 innings.

A first-team All-Southern Conference selection, Cowan helped lead Wofford to the 2024 SoCon Tournament championship and the Terriers’ first-ever win in an NCAA Regional game.

Hernandez, who transferred to LSU this summer from Indiana State, was a 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.

Hernandez, a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection, and he was voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team.

Beck transferred to LSU this summer from Incarnate Word, where was named the 2024 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year after hitting .377 with 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 67 RBI in 57 games.

Beck led the SLC in slugging percentage (.733), hits (89), RBI and home runs while establishing the Incarnate Word season records for most RBI, doubles, hits, home runs, intentional walks, slugging percentage, at-bats and total bases.

Stanfield, who transferred to LSU this summer from Auburn, batted .276 in 2024 with a .365 on-base percentage, 13 extra-base hits and 25 RBI. He started 51 games in center field and led Auburn with 16 multi-hit games.

Stanfield was named to the 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll and to the 2024 SEC Community Service Team.