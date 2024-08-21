Former LSU Golfer Madelene Sagstrom Starts Play In AIG Women's Open

BATON ROUGE – Former SEC POY and All-America LSU golfer Madelene Sagstrom looks to cement her selection on the 2024 Solheim Cup team with a good showing in the AIG Women’s Open which begins on Thursday.

The event this year is being held at the home of golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Sagstrom is in the group of six members of the Rolex Rankings that automatically qualify for the European Solheim Cup team so a good finish in the Open would automatically put her in a qualifying position. Sagstrom has played in three previous Solheim Cups for Europe in 2017, 2021 and 2023.

This will be the eighth time that Sagstrom has played in the Women’s Open and she had her two best finishes in a major, finishing in a tied for second in 2021 and tied for fourth in 2022.

This will be the third time the event has been played at St. Andrews with Lorena Ochoa winning in 2007 and Stacy Lewis the winner in 2013.

Sagstrom played at LSU from 2011-15 and in 2015 was named the SEC Player of the Year winner two titles, including an NCAA Regional championship.

The event begins early Thursday morning at 1 a.m. Baton Rouge time (7 a.m. in Scotland), with Sagstrom in the first group off the No. 10 tee.

Television coverage on Thursday and Friday is set for 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CT) on USA Network. On the weekend, coverage begins on USA at 6 a.m. and moves to NBC Sports and Peacock at 11 a.m. CT.