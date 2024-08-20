SEC Announces League Order Of Play, Saturday Dates For LSU Basketball's 2025 League Season
BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced for teams in the league the order of its conference games, if not the complete exact dates in this particular schedule release.
The LSU Tigers will open the 18-game conference schedule at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Jan. 4 against Vanderbilt.
In the conference season, LSU will be home for Saturday contests as well against Texas (Feb. 1), Ole Miss (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 22) and Texas A&M (March 8).
The nine weekday games are listed with two dates as the Tuesday/Wednesday game decisions have not been made by the league and its television partners.
LSU will have a two-game and three-game homestand during the conference seasons facing Auburn (Jan. 28-29) and Texas (Feb. 1) back-to-back and then South Carolina (Feb. 18-19), Florida (Feb. 22) and Tennessee (Feb. 25-26).
The Tigers will play four-of-its-first-six games on the road but will have four-of-its-last-six at home to conclude the conference season.
LSU will play Arkansas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss home and away and the 12 other teams in the league one time each. The Tigers travel to Norman, Oklahoma for their first SEC encounter with the Sooners on Feb. 15.
The Tuesday-Wednesday game designations and the television schedule will be announced in future releases.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.
Here as of Aug. 20 is the complete LSU men’s basketball schedule:
LSU BASKETBALL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPITALS)
NOVEMBER
Wed. 6/ULM
Sun. 10/ALABAMA STATE
Thurs.14/at Kansas State
Tues. 19/CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
Greenbrier Tipoff – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Fri. 22/vs. Pittsburgh
Sun. 24/vs. UCF or Wisconsin
Fri. 29/NORTHWESTERN STATE
DECEMBER
SEC/ACC Challenge
Tues. 3/FLORIDA STATE
Sun. 8/FLORIDA GULF COAST
Sat. 14/vs. SMU (DFW Neutral Site)
Tues. 17/STETSON
Sun. 22/NEW ORLEANS
Sun. 29/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
JANUARY
Sat. 4/VANDERBILT
Tues-Wed 7-8/at Missouri
Sat. 11/At Ole Miss
Tues-Wed 14-15/ARKANSAS
Sat. 18/at Texas A&M
Sat. 25/at Alabama
Tues-Wed 28-29/AUBURN
FEBRUARY
Sat. 1/TEXAS
Tues-Wed 4-5/at Georgia
Sat. 8/OLE MISS
Tues-Wed 11-12/at Arkansas
Sat. 15/at Oklahoma
Tues-Wed 18-19/SOUTH CAROLINA
Sat. 22/FLORIDA
Tues-Wed 25-26/TENNESSEE
MARCH
Sat. 1/at Mississippi State
Tues-Wed 4-5/at Kentucky
Sat. 8/TEXAS A&M
12-16/SEC Tournament (NASHVILLE)