SEC Announces League Order Of Play, Saturday Dates For LSU Basketball's 2025 League Season

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced for teams in the league the order of its conference games, if not the complete exact dates in this particular schedule release.

The LSU Tigers will open the 18-game conference schedule at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Jan. 4 against Vanderbilt.

In the conference season, LSU will be home for Saturday contests as well against Texas (Feb. 1), Ole Miss (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 22) and Texas A&M (March 8).

The nine weekday games are listed with two dates as the Tuesday/Wednesday game decisions have not been made by the league and its television partners.

LSU will have a two-game and three-game homestand during the conference seasons facing Auburn (Jan. 28-29) and Texas (Feb. 1) back-to-back and then South Carolina (Feb. 18-19), Florida (Feb. 22) and Tennessee (Feb. 25-26).

The Tigers will play four-of-its-first-six games on the road but will have four-of-its-last-six at home to conclude the conference season.

LSU will play Arkansas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss home and away and the 12 other teams in the league one time each. The Tigers travel to Norman, Oklahoma for their first SEC encounter with the Sooners on Feb. 15.

The Tuesday-Wednesday game designations and the television schedule will be announced in future releases.

Here as of Aug. 20 is the complete LSU men’s basketball schedule:

LSU BASKETBALL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPITALS)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 6/ULM

Sun. 10/ALABAMA STATE

Thurs.14/at Kansas State

Tues. 19/CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Greenbrier Tipoff – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Fri. 22/vs. Pittsburgh

Sun. 24/vs. UCF or Wisconsin

Fri. 29/NORTHWESTERN STATE

DECEMBER

SEC/ACC Challenge

Tues. 3/FLORIDA STATE

Sun. 8/FLORIDA GULF COAST

Sat. 14/vs. SMU (DFW Neutral Site)

Tues. 17/STETSON

Sun. 22/NEW ORLEANS

Sun. 29/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

JANUARY

Sat. 4/VANDERBILT

Tues-Wed 7-8/at Missouri

Sat. 11/At Ole Miss

Tues-Wed 14-15/ARKANSAS

Sat. 18/at Texas A&M

Sat. 25/at Alabama

Tues-Wed 28-29/AUBURN

FEBRUARY

Sat. 1/TEXAS

Tues-Wed 4-5/at Georgia

Sat. 8/OLE MISS

Tues-Wed 11-12/at Arkansas

Sat. 15/at Oklahoma

Tues-Wed 18-19/SOUTH CAROLINA

Sat. 22/FLORIDA

Tues-Wed 25-26/TENNESSEE

MARCH

Sat. 1/at Mississippi State

Tues-Wed 4-5/at Kentucky

Sat. 8/TEXAS A&M

12-16/SEC Tournament (NASHVILLE)