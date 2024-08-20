LSU to Celebrate 50 Years of LSU Volleyball Throughout the 2024 Season

50 Years of LSU Volleyball Website

LSU has launched LSUsports.net/vb50, a site where fans can relive the top moments in the LSU volleyball program. The site features photos and videos of the program’s most historic moments.

Alumni Weekend

LSU volleyball alums will have a weekend celebration during the SEC opening weekend, Sept. 27-29. Highlighted on the list of events will be the march down Victory Hill before LSU football takes on South Alabama on Sept. 28. Alumni in attendance will be introduced at halftime on the field at Tiger Stadium. (RSVP link?)

Home Schedule

LSU’s 2024 schedule features 14 home matches at the PMAC, including eight SEC contests. Highlighting the home conference slate is a match against the back-to-back national champions, Texas, to conclude the SEC’s opening weekend Sept. 27-29. The Tigers will also welcome Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas A&M to the PMAC this season.