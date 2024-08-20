LSU Gold
LSU to Celebrate 50 Years of LSU Volleyball Throughout the 2024 Season

As part of the celebration of 50 Years of LSU Volleyball, LSU Athletics have launched a website to relive the program's most historic moments.

Join us as we celebrate 50 years of LSU volleyball throughout the 2024 season, exploring the memorable events and exciting festivities that mark a remarkable milestone for the Tigers. 

LSU supporters can contribute to the LSU volleyball student-athletes and the volleyball program through Bayou Traditions or the Volleyball Excellence Fund. 

Bayou Traditions Volleyball Excellence Fund

50 Years of LSU Volleyball Website

LSU has launched LSUsports.net/vb50, a site where fans can relive the top moments in the LSU volleyball program. The site features photos and videos of the program’s most historic moments.

Alumni Weekend

LSU volleyball alums will have a weekend celebration during the SEC opening weekend, Sept. 27-29. Highlighted on the list of events will be the march down Victory Hill before LSU football takes on South Alabama on Sept. 28. Alumni in attendance will be introduced at halftime on the field at Tiger Stadium. (RSVP link?)

Home Schedule

LSU’s 2024 schedule features 14 home matches at the PMAC, including eight SEC contests. Highlighting the home conference slate is a match against the back-to-back national champions, Texas, to conclude the SEC’s opening weekend Sept. 27-29. The Tigers will also welcome Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas A&M to the PMAC this season.

Anwusi, Dotson Receive MBA Degrees

Anwusi, Dotson Receive MBA Degrees

LSU graduates Anita Anwusi and Sanaa Dotson earn their Master of Business Administration diplomas.
Volleyball to be Featured in Four ESPN Broadcasts During 2024 Season

Volleyball to be Featured in Four ESPN Broadcasts During 2024 Season

ESPN continues to lead the industry in women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches scheduled this fall across ESPN platforms, including ESPN+, SEC Network+, and ACCNX.
Tevdoradze to Play for Georgian National Team in the CEV European Championship Qualifier

Tevdoradze to Play for Georgian National Team in the CEV European Championship Qualifier

Outside hitter Ana Tevdoradze will join the Georgian National Team during pool play to face Portugal at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 17 before returning to Baton Rouge.