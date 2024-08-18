Nuss and Kloth Earn Gold At AVP Manhattan Beach Open

Manhattan Beach, CA. – Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth earned the AVP Manhattan Beach Open title, Sunday afternoon in Manhattan Beach, California.

The pair is coming off their first Olympic appearance in Paris, France. Nuss and Kloth are the first Olympic pair to come out of LSU Volleyball.

Nuss and Kloth are no stranger to success in their beach volleyball career. In their time at LSU, they quickly solidified themselves as the top college beach pair in the nation. They were a perfect 36-0 on Court 1, winning in dominant fashion on a consistent basis. After the perfect season, Nuss had accumulated 139 victories to become the winningest college beach volleyball player of all-time and Kloth had won 49 matches in a row to close her college career.

Following the collegiate season, Kloth and Nuss quickly went to work on their professional careers, launching their TKN team. They went on to enjoy a successful rookie season on the AVP Tour. Kloth and Nuss made their professional presence immediately known, winning their first AVP Gold Series event at the 2021 Atlanta Open after playing their way into the main draw out of the qualifying tournament. Kloth and Nuss were named AVP Co-Rookies of the Year in 2021 and Nuss was named AVP Defender of the Year. They won three more AVP events in 2022, the only duo on tour to win multiple events through the year. In 2023, the pair earned AVP Women’s Team of the Year and Nuss earned AVP Most Valuable Player and Defender.