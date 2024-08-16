BATON ROUGE – Lance Yates and Alex Price of the LSU Men’s Golf program have graduated as members of LSU’s Class of 2024.

Yates, a Baton Rouge native, earned his Master’s of Science in Sports Management. He transferred from The University of North Florida in 2023 to play his final season of collegiate golf with the Tigers. In one season of action with LSU, Yates finished with a 73.81 scoring average in 36 competitive rounds. Yates’ best finish of the season came in The Aggie Invitational, where the graduate student put together a five-over 221 performance to end the tournament at T9.

Price completed his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. He transferred to LSU after four outstanding seasons at Division III school Christopher Newport University. The Virginia native was a four-time All-America selection and a NCAA Division III Jack Nicklaus Award winner in his time at CNU. During his one season with the Tigers, Price appeared in eleven tournaments for LSU and won the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff after posting an 11-under 205 over 54 holes of play. Price also played a crucial role for the Tigers in the 2024 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, where he carded a 3-under 69 on the final day of the tournament to help guarantee LSU a bid at the 2024 NCAA Championships.