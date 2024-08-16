John Meyer and Claudio Romero Earn LSU Degrees at Summer Graduations

BATON ROUGE, La. – John Meyer and Claudio Romero from the LSU men’s track and field team are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

During his collegiate career John Meyer solidified himself as the greatest shot putter in LSU history, transferring over to LSU after the 2021 season from Michigan. During his time with the Tigers, he was crowned a five-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American, SEC Champion and four-time All-SEC member. He holds the LSU records of 20.50 meters (outdoors) and 20.37 meters (indoors). He will graduate from the College of Human Sciences & Education with a Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development.

In his two years with LSU, Claudio Romero made his mark with stellar performances that led to him being the best discus thrower to arrive on campus. As part of the LSU and Virginia programs he earned an NCAA title, SEC title, three USTFCCCA First Team All-American honors and two ACC titles. During the 2024 season he left his stamp in the LSU record book with his historic throw of 67.29 meters, which ranked fifth in collegiate performance-list history. He will graduate from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences with a degree in Political Science.

