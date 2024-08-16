Gutierrez, Lynch Earn Master’s Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Raeleen Gutierrez and Kelley Lynch will walk the stage and receive their Master of Science degrees this weekend at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Gutierrez is a four-year letter winner who capped her career by being named to the 2024 NFCA South All-Region Team and is a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection. In 2024, Gutierrez started all 61 games at first base and turned in a .326 batting average with 60 hits, 42 RBI, 27 runs and drew 24 walks. She led last year’s team with 25 extra-base hits, including 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs, and had a team-best .538 slugging percentage. Defensively, Gutierrez had 395 putouts and 15 assists and was part of 22 turned double plays, which is a program single-season record. Gutierrez ranks No. 8 all-time with a .9897 fielding percentage after logging 1,112 career putouts (No. 7 all-time) and 42 career assists in 1,166 chances (No. 8 all-time).

Lynch earned a spot on the 2024 NFCA South All-Region Team and All-SEC Second Team after concluding the season with a 9-3 record in the circle behind a 2.70 ERA, 95 strikeouts, and a .189 opposing batting average over 103.2 innings. Lynch dealt six complete-game shutouts, including the program’s first no-hitter against an SEC opponent since 2007, fanning a season-high nine batters against Auburn (April 13). The two-way utility player also logged 25 hits, 20 RBI and seven extra-base hits, including her lone home run of the season, a grand slam at No. 8 Stanford (May 24) in the 11-1 NCAA Super Regionals victory.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.