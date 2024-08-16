LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey $114.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gutierrez, Lynch Earn Master’s Degrees

Raeleen Gutierrez and Kelley Lynch, who were both 2024 NFCA South All-Region selections, will receive their Master of Science diplomas.

+0
Gutierrez, Lynch Earn Master’s Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Raeleen Gutierrez and Kelley Lynch will walk the stage and receive their Master of Science degrees this weekend at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Gutierrez is a four-year letter winner who capped her career by being named to the 2024 NFCA South All-Region Team and is a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection. In 2024, Gutierrez started all 61 games at first base and turned in a .326 batting average with 60 hits, 42 RBI, 27 runs and drew 24 walks. She led last year’s team with 25 extra-base hits, including 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs, and had a team-best .538 slugging percentage. Defensively, Gutierrez had 395 putouts and 15 assists and was part of 22 turned double plays, which is a program single-season record. Gutierrez ranks No. 8 all-time with a .9897 fielding percentage after logging 1,112 career putouts (No. 7 all-time) and 42 career assists in 1,166 chances (No. 8 all-time).

Lynch earned a spot on the 2024 NFCA South All-Region Team and All-SEC Second Team after concluding the season with a 9-3 record in the circle behind a 2.70 ERA, 95 strikeouts, and a .189 opposing batting average over 103.2 innings. Lynch dealt six complete-game shutouts, including the program’s first no-hitter against an SEC opponent since 2007, fanning a season-high nine batters against Auburn (April 13). The two-way utility player also logged 25 hits, 20 RBI and seven extra-base hits, including her lone home run of the season, a grand slam at No. 8 Stanford (May 24) in the 11-1 NCAA Super Regionals victory. 

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

Four Incoming Tigers Will Play in Prestigious PGF All-American Game

Four Incoming Tigers Will Play in Prestigious PGF All-American Game

Zoe Calvez, Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, and Sa'Mya Jones will participate in the most prestigious softball high school All-American game in the U. S.
Softball Signs Three Experienced Players from the Transfer Portal

Softball Signs Three Experienced Players from the Transfer Portal

Avery Hodge (Oklahoma), Jalia Lassiter (Ole Miss) and Ashley Vallejo (McNeese) will join the LSU softball team's 2025 roster.
Jaquish, U.S. Women’s National Team Set for the 2024 World Cup Finals in Italy

Jaquish, U.S. Women’s National Team Set for the 2024 World Cup Finals in Italy

Four-time All-American Sahvanna Jaquish will represent LSU on the USA Softball 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup Finals roster.