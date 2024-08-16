Mobile Menu Button
August 16, 2024 - 10:24 AM
Gallery: Women's Basketball Study Abroad in Greece and Croatia
Split, Croatia
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Seimone Augustus | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mjarcle Sheppard | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Seimone Augustus | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard, Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Amani Bartlett, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith, Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Mjracle Sheppard, Amani Bartlett, Aneesah Morrow, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Last-Tear Poa, Izzy Besselman, Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Flau’jae Johnson, Bob Starkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Bob Starkey, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, Aneesah Morrow, Amani Bartlett, Flau'jae Johnson, Mjracle Sheppard, Jada Richard, Izzy Besselman, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Last-Tear Poa, SaÕMyah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Athens, Greece
Jada Richard, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Izzy Besselman, Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson, Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jersey Wolfenbarger, Amani Bartlett, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert, Aneesah Morrow, Amani Bartlett, Mikaylah Williams, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Flau'jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman, Jada Richard, Aalyah Del Rosario, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Last-Tear Poa, Mjracle Sheppard, Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Santorini, Greece
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa, Izzy Besselman, Flau'jae Johnson, Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Last-Tear Poa, Aneesah Morrow, Aalyah Del Rosario, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Flau'jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Amani Bartlett, Jada Richard, Sa’Myah Smith, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Last-Tear Poa, Aneesah Morrow, Aalyah Del Rosario, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Flau'jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Amani Bartlett, Jada Richard, Sa’Myah Smith, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amani Bartlett, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Related Stories
Angel Reese To Play In WNBA All-Star Game Saturday
July 19, 2024
Angel Reese To Play In WNBA All-Star Game Saturday
Five Student-Athletes Represent LSU At SEC Leadership Council
July 19, 2024
Five Student-Athletes Represent LSU At SEC Leadership Council
Gallery: Women's Basketball A Day On The Farm
July 18, 2024
Gallery: Women's Basketball A Day On The Farm
