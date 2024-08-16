BATON ROUGE – Four members of the LSU football team earned their college degree here Friday as the University held Summer Commencement on campus.

The four Tigers who earned their diploma include: offensive guard Miles Frazier, edge rusher Bradyn Swinson, long snapper Slade Roy and defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory.

Frazier, who enters his third season as a starter at right guard, graduated with a degree in sport administration. Frazier is one of four returning starters on an LSU offensive line that is considered to be among the best in the nation. Last year, Frazier was part of an LSU offensive line that was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the nation’s best offensive line.

Guillory, considered one of the leaders of the LSU defense, earned his degree in sport administration. A part-time starter in each of the past two year’s Guillory enters his senior season with 41 tackles.

Swinson, who is one of LSU’s top pass rushers, graduated with a degree in anthropology. In his first year at LSU in 2023 after transferring from Oregon, he had 22 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Roy, a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, enters his third season as LSU’s long snapper. He has been named third-team preseason All-SEC entering the 2024 season as well as being on the watch list for the award given to the nation’s top long snapper. Roy graduated in management.

Other Tigers earning their degree on Friday include Welton Spottsville (sport administration) and Aristotle Abraham II (interdisciplinary studies). Spottsville and Abraham were both on last year’s team.