Volleyball to be Featured in Four ESPN Broadcasts During 2024 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team is set to showcase its talent on a national stage with four of its 2024 matches slated to air on ESPN platforms.

This season, LSU will have three televised matches on SEC Network and one on ESPN2. SEC Network specifically will feature weekly contests on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, totaling 34 matches during the 2024 season. Conference play begins on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The Tigers’ televised season kicks off with a highly anticipated matchup against the reigning back-to-back National Champions, Texas, a new addition to the SEC. The Longhorns will come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) to play the Bayou Bengals at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 29 on SEC Network, wrapping up the SEC’s opening weekend. LSU will then face Florida on ESPN2 at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 20, also at the PMAC.

LSU’s remaining televised matches will air on SEC Network, beginning with a 3:30 p.m. CT clash at Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 10, The Tigers’ sole road TV appearance. The final TV match of the regular season will see LSU take on Arkansas at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 17 back at the PMAC.

ESPN continues to lead the industry in women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches scheduled this fall across ESPN platforms, including ESPN+, SEC Network+, and ACCNX.

