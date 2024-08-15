LSU Soccer Begins 2024 Campaign with 3-0 Win at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The LSU Soccer team kicked off the 2024 season on a high note as they defeated the South Alabama Jaguars by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night in The Cage.

“I’m just really excited. I think anytime you can get a win in your opening game is great,” said head coach Sian Hudson.

“We’ve really pushed the girls in preseason and we certainly put it away there in the opening minutes. I don’t think you can ask for much more than going three-nil up in 10 minutes in your opening match. Overall, we got the season off to a great start.”

The last time LSU started the season with a win on the road was in 2015, when they defeated Oregon by a score of 2-1 in Eugene.

The Tigers came out hot in Mobile as sophomore Ava Galligan claimed the first goal of the year. Junior Sage Glover sent a through ball to the feet of Galligan at the top of the 18-yard box, who then found the finish not even five minutes into the season opening match.

The first goal of the season belongs to Ava G 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/nUIg2UaZaO — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) August 16, 2024

“It was great to see Ava Galligan get on the scoresheet early,” said Hudson. “She was one of our top performers last year, and to get her off in the races early is always good.”

After a brief video assistant referee (VAR) review, junior Ida Hermannsdottir was awarded a penalty kick following being fouled inside the box. She calmly found the lower left to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead in Mobile.

Junior transfer Jazmin Ferguson secured her first goal in the Purple & Gold via a headed ball off of a corner kick from fellow defender Sydney Cheesman in the 11th minute. The Tigers had the 3-0 lead over the Jaguars just 15 minutes into their first regular season match of the year.

Allow us to formally introduce Jazmin Ferguson. 📺ESPN+ | @jazminfergusonn pic.twitter.com/Hq1SqGBPxV — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) August 16, 2024

“That was probably the most exciting goal of the night,” said Hudson. “We struggled with set pieces last year, so to get that goal on a header from a corner is great.”

The first half ended in favor of the Tigers, 3-0. Goalkeeper Audur Scheving recorded four saves during the first period of play in her first start with the Tigers.

LSU stayed in control during the second half, continuing to shut down the Jaguars as they did an excellent job of limiting chances by South Alabama. Scheving added another two saves to her tally to bring her total for the game to six.

Ten Tigers made their debuts in the Purple and Gold this evening. Ferguson had a great start to her LSU career with her goal early in the first half, while Sydney Cheesman held down the defense with 69 minutes on the pitch in her start for the Tigers. The freshmen who saw action for the first time included Ava Amsden, Emerson DeLuca, Annaleigh Bruser and Aurora Gaines.

LSU handed South Alabama their first home loss since September 2, 2021. The Jaguars had a record of 17-1-4 at home since 2021 and before tonight’s loss.

“The most important thing for us after going up three-nil was the clean sheet. We used a lot of players tonight and now we’ve got a nice 10 day stretch to continue to work on our team chemistry that we’ve put in place.”

The Tigers will take the pitch again on Thursday, August 22nd, at 6:30 p.m. CT for their Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The exhibition match will give Tiger fans a chance to get an early look at this year’s squad before the squad’s 2024 home opener on Sunday, August 25th, at 7:00 p.m. against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The match against Arizona State will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following the team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.