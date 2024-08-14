Tiger Athletic Foundation Announces 2024 Pledge Per Win Campaign

For the third consecutive season, LSU fans can cheer on the Fighting Tigers with the return of Pledge Per Win, an exciting way to commit to charitable donations for every LSU football victory and touchdown in 2024.

To celebrate Tiger Stadium’s 100th anniversary, fans pledging at least $5 per win will receive a commemorative lapel pin. Pledges of $100 per win or more include the lapel pin and an exclusive, premium gift honoring the stadium’s centennial season.

By pledging $1 or more for each LSU Football victory or touchdown scored this season, Tiger fans can help provide resources for student-athletes to succeed in the classroom and in competition. The campaign allows fans to celebrate the wins and touchdowns during the LSU Football season and directly support student-athlete scholarships through Team TAF.

How it works:

Go to this link and pledge any amount per victory and/or touchdown throughout the 2024 football season. At the bottom of the screen, you can also select to double your pledge for the rivalry games against Alabama and Texas A&M! Make your gift for the first victory and/or touchdown (your card will be charged upon making this initial pledge at the amount selected). Watch the Tigers and cheer them on to victory while positively impacting the lives of more than 500 student-athletes.

To add to the excitement of the season, fans will have the option to double their pledge for games against Alabama, Texas A&M and any postseason games. Fans who pledge will be asked to make an initial gift for the first victory. Weekly updates will be provided via email, and pledges will be charged every Monday for the total number of wins or touchdowns from the previous week.

All gifts to the initiative will be treated as tax-deductible charitable donations – which earn supporters 4 points per $1,000 – and go directly to support LSU student-athlete scholarships. To learn more about Team TAF, visit www.lsutaf.org/membership.

If you have questions about participating in this initiative, please contact the Tiger Athletic Foundation to sign up today at info@lsutaf.org or call (225) 578-4823.