BATON ROUGE – LSU is in the middle of its most difficult stretch of training camp as the Tigers went through the third of what will be six consecutive days of practice here Wednesday at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly used Wednesday’s workout as an opportunity to challenge his team from a mental standpoint as the 12th-ranked Tigers continue to prepare for the season-opener against 23rd-ranked USC on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas.

Battling sweltering heat and humidity, LSU used the final three periods of practice to work on goal line situations with the focus on building a mindset on both sides of the ball in that area of the field.

“Today was trying to put our guys in stressful situations, both on offense and defense, and being able to handle those with the right balance of emotional control, execution, and smart decisions,” Kelly said.

“Offensively, we are going to have to be much more efficient and more balanced. Defensively, we are going to have to be much-improved over last year. More importantly, we are going to have to win close games. We are going to have to be mentally strong late in games and we are going to have that mindset that when things get difficult, we are going to able to overcome and win, in particular on the road.

“That’s the kind of day we had today. It was a mindset day. I was happy with a lot of things, but today was a growth day for our football team.”

LSU closes out the week with three straight practices. The Tigers will use Sunday as a recovery day before returning to practice on Monday.

Kelly said he plans to use the final three practices of the week to see which players can “stack” days as the Tigers continue to get closer to game-week preparation.

“We are getting close to moving day, like in golf,” Kelly said. “These guys need to understand that over the next few days we need to see who are the guys who can stack days together. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are kind of moving days for us, we need to see those guys who can stack days together.”