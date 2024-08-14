Campbell, Perkins, Jones on ESPN.com Preseason All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. have been named first-team preseason All-America by ESPN.com, the website announced on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was named to the ESPN.com preseason second-team.

All three Tigers named to the ESPN.com team are juniors and they all enter their third season as starters for a Tiger program that has had back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Campbell and Jones form the nation’s top offensive tackle tandem, while LSU’s offensive line is considered to be among the best in the nation. The Tigers return four starters from last year’s squad that was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award (Nation’s Top Offensive Line).

It’s the third first-team preseason honor for Campbell, who has also been tabbed by both Walter Camp and Sporting News on their All-America squads heading into 2024. Perkins has been named second-team preseason All-America by Walter Camp and Sporting News.

Campbell enters 2024 with 26 career starts at left tackle and helped pave the way for one of the most prolific offenses in college football history last season.

Of Campbell, ESPN.com said, “He’s a polished pass protector and didn’t allow a sack last season in 491 pass-blocking situations, according to Pro Football Focus. Campbell’s power and strength also make him an excellent run blocker.”

Perkins has built the reputation as a game-wrecker on defense, tallying 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his first two years at LSU.

ESPN.com said of Perkins, “After considerable debate about where he should play, he will return to inside linebacker while also moving outside and rushing the passer on third down. The 6-1, 225-pound junior had 7.5 sacks as a true freshman in an edge rusher role. He moved inside as a sophomore, and while his sack numbers dipped somewhat, he matched his freshman total with 13 tackles for loss. Wherever Perkins lines up, quarterbacks have to be wary of him.”

LSU is one of only four teams with at least two players named first-team preseason All-America by ESPN.com. They are joined by Georgia (3 on first-team), Michigan (3), and Alabama (3).