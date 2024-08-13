Tevdoradze to Play for Georgian National Team in the CEV European Championship Qualifier

BATON ROUGE, La. – Outside hitter Ana Tevdoradze will travel home to Tbilisi, Georgia, to compete with the Georgian Women’s Volleyball National Team at the CEV Eurovolley 2026 Championship Qualifier.

Tevdoradze will join the team during pool play to face Portugal at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the New Volleyball Arena TBILISI before returning to Baton Rouge. Fans can watch the match on EuroVolleyTV. The Miami Dade College (MDC) transfer has played with the Georgian National Team for six years and was captain for the 16, 17, and 18U teams.

Tevdoradze is an NJCAA and AVCA All-American who will have two years of eligibility after leading MDC to the NJCAA Championship match the last two seasons. She averaged 4.10 points and 3.51 kills per set in her two seasons at MDC.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.