Track & Field Signs Three Time All-American Transfer Jordan Turner

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing Florida State University transfer Jordan Turner, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Jordan Turner will arrive in Baton Rouge in this Fall after a year at Florida State and a year at Kentucky. Before college the Kingston, Jamaica, native attended Calabar High School.

The star jumper is fresh off his second collegiate season, spending his time at Florida State for year two. While at FSU Turner had two Second Team All-American finishes in long jump, most recently finishing 16th outdoors with a jump of 7.52 meters (24’ 8.25”). He also had two top-three finishes in long jump at the ACC Indoor and Outdoor Championships. The Jamaican jumped a season best of 7.90 meters (25’ 11”) at the ACC Outdoor Championships.

Prior to his time with Florida State, Turner originally signed with Kentucky out of high school. Turner broke the Kentucky long jump record with 8.13 meters (26’ 8.25”) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships to finish third.

Turner also holds personal bests of 15.10 meters (49’ 6.5”) in triple jump and 10.51 seconds in the 100 meter.

