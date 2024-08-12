Track & Field Signs Nine-Time NAIA National Champion Machaeda Linton

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing William Carey University transfer Machaeda Linton, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Reigning from Kingston, Jamaica, Machaeda Linton will arrive in the fall and aide the women’s jump crew at LSU. With combo-jump standout Morgan Smalls graduation after the 2024 season, Linton will look to fill her spot on the team. Linton spent her younger days at St. Jago and Hydel High School before attending William Carey.

Linton has stacked up many accolades over the last few years, including taking eighth in triple jump at the World U20 Championships in 2022 with a distance of 12.86 meters (42’ 2.25”). While with WCU she tallied nine NAIA National Championship titles in long jump (4), triple jump (3) and the 4×100-meter relay (2). Linton totaled 12 First Team All-American honors across five different events over two seasons.

She most recently had her best season yet where she won long jump, triple jump and the 4×100 for William Cary University at the NAIA Outdoor Championships in 2024. In long jump Linton reached a new personal-best distance of 6.35 meters (20’ 10”), which was the highest ranked performance in her career according to World Athletics. She also had a stellar performance in triple jump reaching a PR of 13.22 meters (43’ 4.5”).

Primarily a jumper, Linton also holds personal bests of 7.41 in the 60 meter, 11.55 in the 100 meter and 25.26 in the 200.

