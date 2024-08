BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins had his name added to another watch list as he’s among 90 players nationwide selected to the Bednarik Award preseason list, the Maxwell Football Club Announced on Monday.

Perkins has also been named to watch lists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Nagurski Trophy. Perkins has been tabbed as a preseason second-team All-America by Walter Camp.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Past LSU winners of the Bednarik Award include Patrick Peterson in 2010 and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

Now in his third season at LSU, Perkins has developed into one of college football’s top playmaking linebackers. In two years, he’s accumulated 147 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Perkins, a native of New Orleans, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and was named second-team all-conference last year. He’s earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice and SEC Freshman of the Week one time during his career. He was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance (8 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) in LSU’s win over Arkansas in 2022.

As a rookie, Perkins earned Freshman All-America honors and was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Off the field, Perkins has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.