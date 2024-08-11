BATON ROUGE-LSU men’s golf transfer Algot Kleen will be competing in the 124th US Amateur on the Chaska Town Course and Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota beginning on Monday.

Kleen is one of 142 exempt players as part of a field of 312 competitors. The rising senior earned this exemption as one of the top 100 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings as of May 22.

The 312 competitors will take on two different courses in the 36-hole stroke play qualifying. The Chaska Town Course is a 6,804-yard par 70, while the Hazeltine National Golf Course is a towering 7,599-yard par 72. After 36 holes of stroke play, the lowest 64 players will move on to match play on Wednesday.

The match play competition consists of 18-hole rounds leading to a Sunday conclusion when the remaining two players face off over 36 holes.

Kleen, from Sweden, is ranked 60th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and comes off of a very strong, 8th place performance in the Chapel Hill NCAA Regional in May. Over the summer, Kleen took part in the Scandinavian Mixed pro event along with the R&A Amateur and the European individual and team championships.

Kleen will tee off on the 10th hole of the Hazeltine National Golf Course at 7:33 AM CT.

Live scoring for the event can be found on the US Amateur website, https://championships.usga.org/usamateur.html