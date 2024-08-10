PARIS, France – The final day of track & field competition at the Stade de France in Saint Denis saw Vernon Norwood continue his brilliant run for Team USA and their relay teams.

The American-relay veteran Vernon Norwood took to the track one last time at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday in the men’s 4×400-meter relay final.

Norwood was handed the baton almost neck-and-neck with the eventual silver-medalist team Botswana. On his leg (second), Norwood proceeded to put on another stellar performance passing the 400-meter Olympic-silver medalist and putting Team USA in the lead with his split of 43.30 seconds. This came a day after putting it all on the line in the men’s 4×400 heats where he clocked a time of 43.54 on his split.

His relay leg eventually helped Team USA to their third men’s 4×400 gold medal in-a-row with an Olympic-record time of 2:54.43. This marked his second Olympic record of the meet with Team USA as he had helped the mixed 4×400 to the World and Olympic Record of 3:07.41 in the event’s heats.

Norwood’s new gold medal marks his second career-Olympic gold, tying Mondo Duplantis for the most gold medals in LSU track & field history. The medal was his second of the meet and his fourth career medal at the Olympic games, passing Richard “Torpedo” Thompson for the most in LSU T&F history and tying Sylvia Fowles for the most in LSU history.

