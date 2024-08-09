PARIS, France – The ninth day of track & field competition at the Stade de France in Saint Denis was witness to one of the greatest 4×100-meter relay anchors ever as Sha’Carri Richardson led the USA to gold.

Live Results & Timetable | Watch Guide | Athletics Medal Table

When Sha’Carri Richardson walked out onto the track for the women’s 4×100-meter relay final it was dark, cold and rainy in the Stade de France. But, if anyone is going to shine on the track with those conditions, who other than one that shined as a Tiger in Baton Rouge?

The United States got off too a pretty good start but had a couple rough baton passes, including the exchange from Gabby Thomas to Richardson. As Richardson took the handoff, they had already fallen to the third or fourth spot in the race with Great Britain and Germany with the lead and France neck-and-neck with Team USA.

Richardson proceeded to have the anchor of a lifetime, not in terms of her split time which came out to 10.09 seconds, but in terms of the work she put in to carry Team USA to gold. The former Tiger blazed her way through the finish line to earn her first Olympic gold, not until after she turned her head to the right and let the other countries know she was passing them with ease.

Her medal-worthy race makes it two gold medals total so far this Olympic run for the track & field Tigers, adding to Mondo Duplantis’s World-Record performance to win gold on Monday.

To close out the day for the Tigers was another medal-worthy performance in a 4×100-meter relay.

Representing Team Great Britain, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was fresh off of a 9.12-second split from yesterday’s heats where GBR clocked 38.04 seconds. Mitchell-Blake followed it up with another great performance as he split 9.29 on the third leg of the final. His team finished in third place to earn bronze with a time of 37.61 seconds. The bronze medal is his first Olympic medal as the 4×100 from Tokyo was stripped due to a doping violation from one of the other relay members.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.