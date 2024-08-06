BATON ROUGE – LSU continued to progress through the acclimatization stretch of training camp as the 12th-ranked Tigers held their fifth preseason workout here Tuesday at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

Tuesday’s workout had the Tigers focusing on second down situations, including second-and-short and second-and-long. LSU will practice in full pads for the first time on Wednesday when the Tigers will have their first down-and-distance practice, which includes moving the chains, and redzone situations.

“It’s been a little bit of a natural progression through the first six (days of camp),” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Tuesday’s morning workout. “We want to be very careful as we acclimatize our football team.

“We were outside for about an hour and five minutes today and got a lot of competitive work in during that time. I think our team is getting to that point – tomorrow we will be out for an hour and 15 minutes, we’ll get to an hour and 30 (minutes) and then next week, pretty close to where we can get virtually get an entire practice outdoors at the competitive level that I’m looking for.”

Kelly said the new recovery center at the football operations building has gone a long way to helping the players bounce back after practice.

“I like the steps we are taking and I like the way we are going about it. The guys are doing a great job recovering. We are using our new recovery center and it’s really been effective for us getting the guys to come back the next day stronger.”

The Tigers will use Thursday as a recovery day, followed by practices on Friday and Saturday to wrap up the second week of camp.

LSU opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 1 against 23rd-ranked USC in Las Vegas.