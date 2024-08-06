Ferguson Named Defender To Watch In 2024 

KANSAS CITY, MO – United Soccer Coaches named LSU Soccer junior, Jazmin Ferguson, a defender to watch in 2024 on Tuesday.

The defenders watch list is the second position to be announced by the organization, as United Soccer Coaches will continue on its NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Players to Watch lists on August 9 with midfielders and August 13 with forwards.

The lists are compiled and released by the Division I All-America Committees to promote college soccer leading up to the official start date for the regular season later this month.

A native of Conyers, Georgia, Ferguson enters her junior season this upcoming fall and will be a force in the Tiger’s backline. She will also serve as the Tigers Vice Captain in 2024.

Ferguson transferred to LSU in the spring after spending her first two seasons at East Carolina University, where she was the 2023 American Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

In her collegiate debut season, she was named the AAC Freshman of the Year as well as earning Second-Team All-Conference and All-Freshman team nods. By the end of the season, she was rated the No. 56 defender in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer as only a freshman.

Last year, the Georgia native became the first East Carolina player in program history to win two postseason awards and just the third Defensive Player of the Year in team history (first since 2008).

Her playing experience will provide a veteran voice on the pitch for LSU while adding depth to the Tigers defensive unit.

