Australia Basketball With LSU Connections Meets Serbia Tuesday A.M. In Olympic Quarterfinals

BATON ROUGE – The Australian men’s basketball team, with current LSU Associate Head Coach David Patrick and former player Duop Reath, open round of eight play in the 2024 Olympic Games on Tuesday against Serbia.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. CT as competition moves into Bercy Arena in Paris. The game will be broadcast on USA Network and streamed on Peacock.

Australia advanced to the quarterfinals by finishing in second in Group A of the competition. The Boomers were 1-2 with an opening round win over Spain in their opening game.

Josh Giddey has been stuffing the stat sheet for Australia, embracing his role as the team’s main facilitator. The 21-year-old is averaging 15 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Serbia lost to USA, 110-84, before defeating Puerto Rico (107-66) and South Sudan (96-85) to go 2-1 in their group and advance in the second spot in Group C.

Australia defeated Spain, 92-80, before losing to Canada (93-83) and Green (77-71). While three teams in Group A were 1-2, the Boomers advanced on point differential.

The other quarterfinals are Germany versus Greece (4 a.m. CT), France versus Canada (11 a.m. CT) and Brazil versus the USA (2:30 p.m. CT).

The Australia-Serbia winner meets the Brazil-USA winner in the semifinals.