Latanna Stone, Rocio Tejedo Open Play In U.S. Women's Am Monday

BATON ROUGE – One of the stars of the last five years at LSU and one of the future LSU golfers about to start her career in Baton Rouge will be in the field when the 124th United States Women’s Amateur gets underway Monday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 156 competitors will play 36 holes of qualifying Monday and Tuesday over the par 71 layout to determine the 64 players that will advance to match play beginning on Wednesday.

This will be the 18th major championship to be played at Southern Hills since the last women’s amateur was played there in 1946. That includes two U.S. Opens and five PGA Championships, the most recent in 2022 that was won by Justin Thomas.

Rocio Tejedo of Spain, the younger sister of Carla and a freshman-to-be at LSU this fall, will be in the field as will Latanna Stone of Riverview, Florida. Stone, who completed her stellar career with a top 10 finish in the NCAA Championships, will be making her eighth appearance in the U.S. Amateur. Only two golfers in the field have played more times in the Amateur.

Stone had her best appearance in the tournament a year ago as she qualified for match play and then rolled through five matches to get to the championship match of the 2023 Women’s Amateur at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

In the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Rocio Tejedo is No. 36 and Stone is next to her at No. 37.

Tejedo will tee off the first tee at 9:21 a.m. CT on Monday in the opening round, while Stone will tee off Hole No. 10 at 2:10 p.m. CT in the next-to-last-group to start play on the final nine holes.

Live scoring for the event can be found at the U.S. Women’s Amateur website, https://championships.usga.org/uswomensamateur.html.