Vernon Norwood and Sha’Carri Richardson Claim Silver at Olympics on Day Two

PARIS, France – A pair of Tigers claimed silver medals to highlight day two of track & field competition at the Stade de France in Saint Denis.

Sha’Carri Richardson started her week off yesterday winning her 100-meter heat with a time of 10.94 seconds (+0.1 m/s) even while she started to slow down about 10-20 meters out from the finish line. Her time finished fourth overall in the heats and puts her in a loaded heat two to start her Saturday in the semifinals.

Today Richardson started off taking second in her semifinals heat with a time of 10.89 seconds (-0.1 m/s), which was also the second fastest time overall in the semis.

The LSU great came back for the final later in the day and was able to medal in her very first Olympics. A slow start seemed to be the difference in the end as Richardson claimed silver with a time of 10.87 seconds (-0.1 m/s) in her first ever Olympic final. The winner in the end was Julien Alfred of St. Lucia who ran a National Record time of 10.72 seconds in the pouring rain.

A day after clocking a World Record time in the mixed 4×400-meter relay heats, Vernon Norwood and Team USA came back and claimed Silver in the final. Norwood had another stellar first leg to give USA the lead in back-to-back days, this time clocking 44.50 seconds at the handoff. The team finished with a time of 3:07.74 where they led heading into the final leg before Netherlands’ Femke Bol clocked an anchor time of 47.93 seconds to win her nation gold. Saturday’s silver for Norwood marked the third Olympic medal of his career.

Saturday started bright and early for the Tigers as Mondo Duplantis looked to kickoff his Olympic run in the pole vault qualification round at 3 a.m. CT. Duplantis put up a clinic on efficiency as he only took two attempts at two heights for two clearances. The Swede and Lafayette native cleared heights of 5.60 meters (18’ 4.5”) and 5.75 meters (18’ 10.5”) to advance to the final on Monday.

