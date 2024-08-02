LSU Women's Golf Team Announces Another Strong Slate Of Tournaments For 2024-25

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf Coach Garrett Runion has consistently put his nationally-ranked Lady Tigers against some of the best golf competition in the nation and the 2024-25 schedule announced on Friday for his Tiger golf team is no exception.

It is also one that is expected to include three regular season tournaments that will be nationally-televised on The Golf Channel.

The Tigers are coming off four consecutive NCAA championship appearances, tying a school record, and a first appearance in the NCAA match play portion of the championships after finishing T1 with a 72-hole school record in the stroke play qualifying of the tournament.

LSU finished No. 3 in the Scoreboard by Clippd national rankings, marking the second straight year LSU has been No. 3 at the end of the year in either performance rankings or the national coaches poll.

The 2024-25 regular season schedule of nine events will send the Tigers to several familiar venues with a

couple of new stops in the September to April schedule.

The fall season opener for the second straight year will be the Cougar Classic at the Yeamans Hall Club in South Carolina on Sept. 9-10. LSU posted a 54-hole total of 31-under par 821 to finish second in the event last year.

LSU’s second tournament will be the first televised event, beginning on Sept. 30 when LSU travels to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The former home of the NCAA Championships provides one of golf’s most unique events as the men’s and women’s teams from LSU will both be on hand to take part in competition against men’s and women’s teams from several other universities.

The 54-hole event will feature separate men’s and women’s competitions as well as a mixed team competition.

The Tigers will return to the West Coast and in particular Palo Alto, California for the Stanford Intercollegiate on Oct. 18-20. LSU last played this course in May 2022 in the NCAA Stanford Regional when they advanced to at that time a second straight NCAA Championship appearance with a T2 finish.

The fall will conclude Oct. 28-30 at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta as the LSU women make their first appearance in this prestigious tournament.

The East Lake Cup features top-performing teams from the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. The East Lake Cup takes place every fall on the same course as the Fed Ex Championship tournament on PGA Tour and airs live on Golf Channel. The LSU men’s team played in the inaugural East Lake Cup in 2015.

The first three events of the spring portion of the season are return events, starting with the Puerto Rico Classic in Ro Grande, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-4, 2025 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, which also hosts a PGA event each March. LSU finished second in last year’s event.

The Tigers will be going for a three-peat later in the month (16-18) as they travel to Melbourne, Florida for the Moon Golf Invitational. LSU has done well at Suntree Country Club the last two years, posting a 30-under winning score in 2022 and in a tournament that started half-a-day early and had a day off in mid-event because of weather, the Tigers won with a score of 14-under par.

The third nationally-televised event will be the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina, March 3-5. This event, televised by The Golf Channel, and hosted by the country singer, usually draws one of the top fields of the regular season. The Tigers owned the signature championship guitar trophy in 2023.

The one new event for LSU in the spring will be the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational, March 17-18, at the University of Texas Golf Club. LSU’s last appearance in Austin came in the 2008 NCAA Regional when LSU assistant coach Alexis Rather chipped in for birdie in sudden death to send the Tigers to the NCAA Championships.

The regular season concludes with the March 28-30 Clemson Invitational in Sunset, South Carolina at the difficult Reserve at Lake Keowee course.

The SEC Championship will return to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the second consecutive year after a successful event last season on the old-school par 70 layout. The Tigers, winners of the 2022 Championship, advanced to the semifinals a year ago. The dates for the championship are April 14-18.

The NCAA Regionals are set for May 5-7 and that will determine the 30 teams that advance to the NCAA Championships, for a second year in Carlsbad, California, May 16-21. Five teams will qualify from tournaments in Charlottesville, Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; Golf Canyon, Arizona; Lexington, Kentucky; Lubbock, Texas; and, Norman, Oklahoma.

For the second straight year, the national championship will be decided at the Omni La Costa Resort Course in Carlsbad, California.

Women’s golf can be followed throughout the season on “X” @LSUwomensgolf, on Facebook.com/LSUWomensGolf and on Instagram @LSUwomensgolf.

LSU WOMEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE

FALL 2024

Sept. 9-10/Cougar Classic/Charleston, S.C./Yeamans Hall Club

Sept. 30-Oct. 2/Blessings Intercollegiate/Fayetteville, Ark./Blessings Golf Club

Oct. 18-20/Stanford Intercollegiate/Palo Alto, Calif./Stanford Golf Club

Oct. 28-30/East Lake Cup/Atlanta, Ga./East Lake Golf Club

SPRING 2025

Feb. 2-4/Puerto Rico Classic/Rio Grande, P.R./Grand Reserve Golf Club

Feb. 16-18/Moon Golf Invitational/Melbourne, Fla./Suntree Country Club

March 3-5/Darius Rucker Intercollegiate/Hilton Head, S.C./Long Cove Club

March 17-18/Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational/Austin, Texas/Texas Golf Club

March 28-30/Clemson Invitational/Sunset, S.C./Reserve at Lake Keowee

POSTSEASON

April 14-18/SEC Championship/Belleair, Fla./Pelican Golf Club

May 5-7/NCAA Regionals/TBA

May 16-21/NCAA Championships/Carlsbad, Calif./Omni La Costa Resort Champions Course