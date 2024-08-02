LSU Associate Coach David Patrick, former player Duop Reath On To Olympic Basketball QFs With Australia

BATON ROUGE – LSU Associate Head Coach David Patrick, former Tiger Duop Reath and the Australia Boomers are still alive in the Olympic men’s basketball competition in Paris.

Patrick is an assistant coach for Australia at these Olympic Games.

Despite a 1-2 record in pool play, Canada’s third win of the Olympics, an 88-85 victory over Spain Friday, left Australia in a three-way tie for second in their group with Spain and Greece. Australia wins the second spot in the group and advancement because of point differential.

The Boomers lost in their final pool game, 77-71, but made a tremendous rally in the second half to make the point differential one they could survive.

Greece hit from everywhere in the first half, building a 17-point, 53-36 advantage after 20 minutes. But Australia began to make a move in the third quarter, outscoring Greece, 14-9, and then in the fourth quarter continued to cut the margin to two points, 71-69, with 3:18 to play.

The Boomers could not get even, but put the point differential in manageable position to advance with the Canadian win.

Reath played a little over five minutes, was 0-of-2 from the field with a rebound.

Australia was the bronze medal winner in Tokyo in the 2020 Olympic Games (held in 2021 because of the pandemic).

The quarterfinals are on Tuesday for the top two teams in each of the four groups. The matchups and times will be finalized after the other two Groups finish play on Saturday.

Puerto Rico and former player Tremont Waters will conclude their Olympic play on Saturday morning against the United States.