Celaya-Hernandez Collects His First Career Olympic Medal

PARIS – Former LSU diver Juan Celaya-Hernandez claimed his first career Olympic medal Friday morning by finishing second and taking home the silver medal in the three-meter synchronized dive with a final score of 444.03 inside the Aquatics Centre.

At his second career Olympic Games, the seven-time SEC champion finally claimed the medal he had been seeking after narrowly missing the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After several days of the Chinese diving team leading the way, Celaya-Hernandez and his partner Osmar Olvera applied pressure to their opponent.

Celaya-Hernandez, a native of San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, has been one of the most consistent divers to come through the illustrious LSU program. After competing for the Tigers, he left Baton Rouge with all three school records, two SEC records, and 12 All-American finishes in hand. Celaya-Hernandez earned four bronze medals at the national meet.

In addition to his success in the diving well at the collegiate level, Celaya-Hernandez received significant recognition for his efforts. During his five seasons at LSU, he was named SEC Male Diver of the Week 18 times and earned the distinction of SEC Freshman Diver of the Year in 2017. He was named SEC Male Diver of the Meet four times during his career based on his domination of the conference field at the SEC Championships.

LSU’s next appearance at the Summer Games comes in the 50-meter freestyle when current LSU sophomore Sabrina Lyn competes. Lyn, racing for her country of Jamaica, will swim in preliminary heats at 4:00 a.m. CT on Aug. 3. If Lyn advances, she will swim in the semifinals at 1:37 p.m. CT on the same day. The prelims can be televised on NBC and streamed on the Peacock app, while the semifinals will stream on Peacock.

Maggie MacNeil, who placed fifth in the 100-meter butterfly final earlier this week, is scheduled to swim again in the 4×100 medley relay for Canada. The preliminary heats occur on Aug. 3 at 5:52 a.m. CT. If Team Canada advances to the final, the race will begin at 12:26 p.m. CT on Aug. 4. The prelims air on NBC, and the final will be streamed on Peacock.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 3

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals

Time: 1:37 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL

Time: 12:26 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Wednesday, August 7

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims

Time: 8:10 a.m. CT

Watch: E! Network/Peacock

Thursday, August 8

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals

Time: 3:00 a.m. CT

Watch E! Network/Peacock

Friday, August 9

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC and Peacock