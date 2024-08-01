LSU Opens Third Fall Camp Under Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE – LSU opened its third training camp under head coach Brian Kelly with a shorts and helmets workout on Thursday morning at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

Thursday’s workout served as the first of what will be 20 workouts before classes start on the LSU campus on Aug. 26. LSU opens the 2024 season on Sept. 1 when the Tigers face USC in Las Vegas. LSU is coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons.

“I was really happy about the speed and the execution,” Kelly said following the workout. “There’s going to be an acclimatization period where we are going to have to condition our football team, but I was pleased with the competitiveness and the focus of the group in terms of how they went through each and every drill.

“From a head coach perspective, it was a really good day. Lot of things to work on and clean up but again, it was a pretty good first day.”

LSU will practice again on Friday and Saturday before using Sunday as a recovery day. LSU’s first day in full pads is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Original No. 18 Matt Mauck Watches Practice

Matt Mauck, who led the Tigers to its first national championship in 45 years in 2003, attended practice on Monday. Mauck, who is a dentist in Denver, visited with Kelly and the quarterbacks after practice. Mauck served as the inspiration behind LSU’s No. 18 jersey tradition as he wore the number during the 13-1 national championship season. He passed the number along to running back Jacob Hester, who then helped the Tigers to another national title in 2007.

Zy Alexander and John Emery Cleared To Practice Following Knee Injuries

Kelly said seniors Zy Alexander (cornerback) and John Emery (running back) have both been cleared for full participation. Alexander and Emery both suffered season-ending knee injuries last year and missed all of spring practice. Alexander started the first 8 games in 2023 before injuring his knee on an interception return just before halftime against Army. Emery’s injury came against Florida. Emery has rushed for 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns in his LSU career.

Emery and Josh Williams Only Players Remaining from 2019 National Championship Team

Running backs John Emery and Josh Williams – both 1,000-yard career rushers for the Tigers – remain as the only players still active from LSU’s 2019 national championship team. Emery was a true freshman in 2019, appearing in 10 games with 188 rushing yards and 4 TDs. Williams earned a spot on the team as a walk-on in 2019 and was scout team contributor during LSU’s 15-0 season. Williams has since been awarded a scholarship, earned two degrees from LSU and has rushed for 1,1011 yards and 11 TDs in 47 appearances.