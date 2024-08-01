LSU Cross Country Reveals 2024 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – With the season on the horizon, the LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams have announced the 2024 schedule, including four regular season meets and three postseason meets.

The Tigers will start their season off in Lake Charles, La., for the McNeese Season Opener on Friday, August 30th.

A couple weeks later they will compete at their lone home meet of the season, as they host the LSU Invitational at the University Club on Friday, September 13th. This year’s meet will be a little different with the men’s 2x4k relay and the women’s 2x3k relay. The meet is set to begin at 8:15 a.m. CT with the men, while the women are set to begin at 9 a.m.

On Saturday, September 28th, they will be at Chile Pepper Festival hosted by Arkansas in Fayetteville for their first out of state meet of the season. To close out the regular season, they will pack their bags for the Florida State Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday, October 11th.

The 2024 Southeastern Conference Championship meet will occur at the Watts XC Course in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday, November 1st. At last year’s SEC Championship, the LSU women finished 10th with 278 points, while the men finished in 11th with 370 points.

The NCAA South Central Regional will mark back-to-back meets at the Watts XC Course on Friday, November 15th. The top two teams in each NCAA regional will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Championships are slated for Saturday, November 23rd, hosted by Wisconsin in Madison, Wisc., at the Thomas Zimmer Championship XC Course.

LSU returns 22 runners (12 women, 10 men), which is two more than last year’s roster returned. The women have made a plethora of additions to this year’s team as they added eight freshman and four transfers. The men’s roster added three freshmen to their 10 returners from 2023.

