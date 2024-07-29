LSU Gold
2024 Football Preseason Watch Lists

+0
Watch List Release Dates

Maxwell – July 29
Patrick Mannelly – July 29
Outland – July 30
Bronko Nagurski – July 30
Thorpe – July 31
Hornung – Aug. 1
Wuerffel – Aug. 1
Groza – Aug. 2
Ray Guy – Aug. 2
Walter Camp – Aug. 5
Doak Walker – Aug. 6
Biletnikoff – Aug. 7
Davey O’Brien – Aug. 8
Mackey – Aug. 9
Rimington – Aug. 9
Bednarik – Aug. 12
Butkus – Aug. 13
Manning – TBA
Lombardi – TBA

Patrick Mannelly Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU long snapper Slade Roy is among 30 players at his position named to the Patrick Mannelly Award, which recognizes the top FBS long snapper.

The Patrick Mannelly Award was established in 2019 and is named after the former NFL long snapper.

Roy enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024. He was recently selected third-team preseason All-SEC by the media.

In 27 games at LSU, Roy has served as the long snapper for a total of 241 special teams snaps – 76 punts and 165 on placekicks.

Roy has twice been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023.

Maxwell Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacy have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award, now in its 88th year, is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Joe Burrow is LSU’s only Maxwell Award winner, earning the honor in 2019. Last year, Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of three finalists for the award.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Nussmeier and Lacy are among 80 players – 15 representing SEC teams – on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Daniels who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his lone LSU start, Nussmeier led the Tigers on a late fourth quarter touchdown drive to beat Wisconsin, 35-31, in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three TDs on his way to earning game MVP honors in the win over Wisconsin.

His 31 completions and 395 passing yards against Wisconsin rank as the most in LSU history for a quarterback making his first start.

Lacy enters his third season with the Tiges in 2024 and figures to be the top receiving target for Nussmeier. Last year playing alongside first round NFL Draft picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is the first preseason watch list to be released for the 2024 season.

