BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU catcher Hunter Feduccia has been promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers active roster, and he is scheduled to join the team this weekend in Houston for its series versus the Astros.

Feduccia, a Lake Charles, La., native, who played at LSU in 2018, is the 85th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. He joins Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes as the second former LSU player this season to reach the Major Leagues for the first time in his career.

LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in of 30 of the past 34 seasons.

Nine former LSU Tigers have appeared on MLB rosters in 2024, including Skenes, Feduccia, infielder Alex Bregman (Houston Astros), pitcher Aaron Nola (Philadelphia Phillies), pitcher Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays), infielder DJ LeMahieu (New York Yankees), infielder Josh Smith (Texas Rangers), pitcher Alex Lange (Detroit Tigers) and outfielder Jake Fraley (Cincinnati Reds).

Feduccia, who transferred to LSU from LSU-Eunice, started 48 games at catcher for the Tigers in 2018, batting .233 with 10 doubles, one triple, three homers, 31 RBI and 22 runs scored.

He was selected in the 12th round by the Dodgers in the 2018 MLB Draft and advanced to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where this season he was hitting .295 with a .420 on-base percentage and .451 slugging percentage in 64 games.

On Friday in Oklahoma City, Feduccia drew a walk to extend his career-best on-base streak to 28 games, which is the longest on-base streak of the season by an Oklahoma City player. During the streak that started on June 6, Feduccia collected 27 hits with 17 RBI, 27 walks and 12 runs scored.