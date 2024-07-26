BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

LSU sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Shores was No. 6 on the list; junior infielder Daniel Dickinson was No. 8; junior first baseman Jared Jones was No. 41; junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson was No. 45; junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers was No. 68; senior infielder Luis Hernandez was No. 83; and sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson was No. 90.

Shores, a product of Midland, Texas, received a medical redshirt for the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2023. Shores made seven appearances (four starts) for the Tigers in 2023 prior to his injury.

Shores posted an 0-1 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 2023 with nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average. He fired 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts versus Tennessee, and he made his SEC debut in a relief role at Texas A&M, working 3.0 innings with two strikeouts.

Dickinson, who transferred to LSU this summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

Dickinson was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Jones, a product of Marietta, Ga., enjoyed a brilliant season for LSU in 2024, as he was named First-Team ABCA All-South Region and voted to the NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team. He hit .301 (69-for-229) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs.

Jones’ 28 home runs is the fourth-highest single-season total in LSU history, and it marked the most by an LSU player since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008. Jones in 2024 finished No. 2 in the SEC in walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747) and No. 9 in total bases (171).

Eyanson, who transferred to LSU this summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.

Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024.

Mayers, who transferred to LSU this summer from Nicholls, led the Southland Conference in 2024 with 106 strikeouts and a .165 opponent batting average. The native of Gonzales, La., was 5-1 on the season with a 4.58 ERA in 70.2 innings, and he finished third in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.97).

Mayers, a 2024 Second-Team ABCA All-South Region selection, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and he posted 10 strikeouts against both Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar.

Hernandez, who transferred to LSU this summer from Indiana State, was a 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.

Hernandez, a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection, and he was voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., recorded an outstanding freshman season for LSU in 2024, making 18 appearances (nine starts) and posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. He fired a career-best 13 strikeouts in 5.0 innings at Southeastern Louisiana on March 6.

Anderson was especially effective in the postseason, working 2.1 scoreless innings over two NCAA Chapel Hill Regional appearances with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts. He also made two appearances in the SEC Tournament, recording 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.