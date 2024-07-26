Four Incoming Tigers Will Play in Prestigious PGF All-American Game

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU softball incoming freshmen will participate in the 2024 Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) All-American Game at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 27, at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine, Calif. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Zoe Calvez, Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, and Sa’Mya Jones will participate in the most prestigious softball high school All-American game in the U. S. Calvez, Harris, and Heavener will be on the East Team, and Jones will join the West Team.

The PGF All-American Game has been played since 2016 and features 44 of the nation’s top seniors and 44 of the best sophomores and juniors.

The quartet is part of LSU’s 2024 signing class, which ranks No. 3 by Extra Inning Softball.

Calvez is an outfielder who played at West Orange High School and was named to the FSHAA 7A All-State Team. She played club ball for the Atlanta Vipers-Tamborra 18u and Hotshots and is ranked as the No. 9 recruit by Extra Inning Softball.

Harris is an outfielder who has helped her club team, Unity, win multiple championship titles, including the TCS 16u Colorado Sparkler PP Championship. She also played at Granby High School and is the No. 10 ranked recruit by Extra Inning Softball.

Heavener is a left-handed utility pitcher who played at Pace High School, where she was a high school All-American, the FACA 6A Player of the Year, and the 2024 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year. She played club ball for Georgia Impact, and her Extra Inning Softball ranking ranked her No. 2 in the 2024 recruiting class.

Jones is an infielder who has played club ball for Hotshots National and has helped the club win the Oklahoma City Top Club Championships and the Colorado Sparkler National Championship. Jones played high school at Glenda Dawson High School and matches Heavener’s No. 2 ranking by Extra Inning Softball and is the top middle infielder recruit in the 2024 signing class.

