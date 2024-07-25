BATON ROUGE – First year LSU men’s golf head coach Jake Amos has announced an 11-tournament schedule for the 2024-25 season that he hopes will put LSU back in position for a return trip to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif.

LSU will kick off the 2024-2025 season in the Visit Knoxville Collegiate in Knoxville, Tennessee, Sept. 6-8, the first of five tournaments in the fall portion of the season.

The Tigers will play two more events in September, competing in the Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio, Texas from Sept. 21-23. The last tournament of the month is the Blessings Collegiate Invitational which will take place in Fayetteville, Arkansas beginning on Sept. 30.

The Blessings event will be a nationally-televised tournament with a unique format that will also see the LSU women’s golf team on hand competing. Teams will be taking part in standard men’s and women’s events with a combined mixed team event as part of the competition.

LSU’s last two events of the fall will be the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in Saucier, Mississippi from Oct. 19-21 and the Ka’anapali Classic which takes place in Maui, Hawaii from Nov. 4-6.

The Tigers will start off the spring season with a trip to Coco Beach, Puerto Rico for the the Puerto Rico Classic, Feb. 10-12. This is the first time that the LSU men’s golf team will compete in the event.

Next, the Tigers will make their annual appearance at the Louisiana Classics tournament which will be held at the Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette on March 10-11. LSU then travels to the Pauma Valley Invitational which takes place at the Pauma Valley Country Club in San Diego, California, March 17-18.

The last two tournaments of the regular season take place in April for the Tigers. The Calusa Cup will be played in Naples, Florida from April 6-8 and the Invitational at The Ford will be held from April 14-15 in Savannah, Georgia.

The Tigers will round begin their postseason journey with the SEC Championships in St. Simons Island, Georgia, April 22-27. The tournament will be played at the Sea Island Golf Club with a format consisting of three rounds of stroke play and two days of match play for the top eight teams.

That will lead in to NCAA Regional and NCAA Championship action that is scheduled in May.

“I am delighted with how the schedule turned out for this upcoming season. When I took over, it was a goal of mine to put this team in elite events and we have done that,” said Head Coach Jake Amos. “I think we are going to be playing one of the strongest schedules in the country, but it also has a nice balance of tournaments to ultimately prepare us for post season play. From playing events in and around our state to going experience Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Naples and San Diego, I think it will be really cool for the overall student athlete experience.”

The complete 2024-2025 LSU Men’s Golf schedule is as follows:

SEPTEMBER

4-5 Visit Knoxville Collegiate-Knoxville, Tennessee

21-23 Valero Texas Collegiate-San Antonio, Texas

30-Oct. 2 Blessings Collegiate Invitational-Fayetteville, Arkansas

OCTOBER

19-21 Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational-Saucier, Mississippi

NOVEMBER

4-6 Ka’anapali Classic-Maui, Hawaii

—

FEBRUARY

10-12 Puerto Rico Classic-Coco Beach, Puerto Rico

MARCH

10-11 Louisiana Classics-Lafayette, Louisiana

17-18 Pauma Valley Invitational-San Diego, California

APRIL

6-8 Calusa Cup-Naples, Florida

14-15 Invitational at The Ford-Savannah, Georgia

22-27 SEC Championships-St. Simon’s Island, Georgia

MAY

23-28 NCAA Championships-Carlsbad, California