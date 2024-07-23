Six Present, Former Tigers Tee Off In European Ladies Amateur Championship

BATON ROUGE – Six present and former members of the LSU women’s golf team will tee off Wednesday in the European Ladies Amateur Championship at the Messila Golf Course in Finland.

The 37th edition of the Championship features 144 players from 31 different countries.

First played in 1986, the championship is consistently ranked as one of the strongest amateur events in the world and regularly attracts the best amateur players from Europe.

Previously, a 60 and ties cut was made after three rounds but a second-round intermediary cut will be introduced this year. Following Round 2, the field will be cut to 96 and ties with the usual 60 and ties cut also happening after Round 3.

The par 72 course will play to some just under 6,300 yards for the tournament.

Rising senior Aine’ Donegan of Ireland, who was T4 in the NCAA championships with a score of 5-under 283 for 72 holes and was part of the NCAA All-Championships team, will be one of five current team members in the field. Donegan averaged 72.55 for the 2023-24 season.

Elsa Svensson, who will also be a senior this season will be in the field, as will junior Edit Hertzman. The two are both from Sweden as is incoming freshman Josefin Widal. Hertzman was a tournament winner in 2023-24, winning with a 54-hole total of 7-under 209 in the ULM Invitational individual competition.

Rounding out the LSU ties to the European Women’s Championship will be the Tejedo sisters from Spain – Carla, who finished up her NCAA career at LSU this past May with a solo ninth place finish at 1-under 287, and her freshman-to-be sister, Rocio. Rocio enters at No. 26 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings

Rocio was sixth in this event in 2023 and Carla finished eighth.

With an eight-hour time difference between Baton Rouge and Finland, tee times will actually start at 11 p.m. Tuesday night with Rocio Tejedo and Donegan off in the first hour of tee times. Live scoring is available on the European Golf Association site at https://www.ega-golf.ch. The tournament runs through Saturday.