Bayou Traditions, The Official Collective of LSU Athletics, has announced Jared Wilson as its new President.

As the President of Bayou Traditions, Wilson brings over two decades of sports marketing and business development to the position.

Bayou Traditions serves as the sole collective supporting Name, Image & Likeness opportunities for LSU student-athletes. Under the direction of Wilson, the priority of Bayou Traditions remains maximizing opportunity and impacting the lives of LSU student-athletes.

In January of 2023, Bayou Traditions entered into an agreement with LSU Sports Properties, becoming the official collective of LSU Athletics. Since 2023, Bayou Traditions has entered into over 250 NIL deals with LSU student-athletes providing opportunities across all sports.

To maximize opportunities for LSU student-athletes, Bayou Traditions excitedly announced a new partnership with TAF Services Corporation (“TAFSC”), a new subsidiary of Tiger Athletic Foundation on Thursday, July 11th. Though this partnership, TAFSC will provide fundraising services on behalf of the collective.

